Madonna slaps ban on fans using mobile phones at Madame X shows

Madonna has left fans fuming after banning the use of mobile phones during her concerts.



According to editors at Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, the Queen of Pop has forbidden ticket holders from using their phones at her new Madame X tour, which kicked off in New York City in Tuesday.



"Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space," an email to fans read.



Phones are placed in lockable 'Yondr' cases which can only be opened in designated areas at the venue with the mobiles staying in the owners possession at all times. Anyone found in breach of the rule will have their device confiscated.



However, U.S. fans voiced their anger on social media about the move as the tour got underway.



One tweeted: "No cell phones, eh? Why not? Why do you care? You've already sold the ticket. Who cares if they even show up as long as there are ticket sales, right? Its all about the money, money, money."



While another feared the ban could have adverse consequences for safety in the event of an incident like the terror attack on Ariana Grande's gig in 2017.



"Given the unfortunate tragedy at the Ariana Grande concert, there is a valid reason for people to need to keep their phones on them," tweeted a concerned fan.



Not all of the Material Girl's fans were against the decision.



"All the f**kers whinging on about the no phone rule at Madame X. Its normal policy for theatres plus I've had previous M concerts ruined by people holding phones up. I'm super happy it's a phone-free zone," tweeted a fan.

Promoters have cited a decrease in demand for tour DVDs and other merchandise as fan footage became so prevalent on social media sites such a YouTube.



Artists including Alicia Keys and Jack White have implemented similar bans on mobile phones at their performances, and Adele once scolded a fan during a show in Italy.



"Can you stop filming me with a video camera because I'm really here in real life? You can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera," she fumed.