Mark Ronson identifies as 'sapiosexual' because he is attracted to intelligent people.

The Uptown Funk hitmaker confessed to his sexual preference on U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain on Thursday after a discussion about French equality minister Marlene Schiappa's use of the term to describe her sexual identity.

Newly-single Mark, who split from his wife, French actress Josephine de La Baume last year, heard the debate backstage and decided it described his feelings of attraction.

Co-host Kate Garraway asked him, "You are identifying as a man who likes intellect?" to which the musician replied: "Yeah, I didn't know that there was a word for it."

Elaborating on his feelings, he added: "We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room. With a couple of your producers. And yes I feel like I am identifying as sapiosexual."

Earlier on the show, author Nichi Hodgson had defended the term, saying: "The definition means intelligence first then attraction. I date men and women and identify as bisexual, and I realised the thing that linked all people that I have dated has been their brains. We know a certain percentage of the population is sapiosexual. It's always existed, we just didn't have a word for it."

Mark is pals with another star going through a divorce who is open about her fluid sexuality, Miley Cyrus, who split from husband Liam Hemsworth and is now reportedly romancing reality star Kaitlynn Carter.

However, the British musician was coy about his friend's love life, saying: "Miley is a friend of mine and I have been there for her but I don't know too much about it."