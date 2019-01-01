Billie Eilish performs with injured foot in support boot

Billie Eilish is back on stage, performing in a support boot, weeks after injuring her ankle.

The 17-year-old took to the stage for an exclusive concert at Los Angeles' Troubadour nightclub for SiriusXM in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening wearing a black boot strapped onto her right leg for the performance. She had hurt her right ankle at Milan's Milano Rocks music festival last month.

The Bad Guy singer, who trained as a dancer as a youngster, has previously shared a picture of people tending to her injured ankle on her Instagram Stories account, the second injury the star has suffered in recent months.

In July, Eilish tumbled down a set of stairs ahead of a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, the Party Favor hitmaker filmed herself lying on the floor with her leg elevated on the stairs as she clutched a bag of ice. The accident prone star captioned the moment: "Sprained. Again. Now I have two (injuries). Nice haha."

Eilish has reportedly endured other injuries including shin splints and a torn hip flexor muscle.

"I do not know why. I am f**king 17 and my body is broken," she said in April, reported Metro. "I gave up a lot of healthy working limbs. My whole life I have been prone to injuries. It is so bad, even since I was little.

"On my last tour, there was a moment in Manchester where I was in so much pain that it was the first time I ever thought I would have to cancel a show," she continued. "My team have said that I could go out, lay on the floor and the audience would be perfectly fine with it, because those kids are amazing and there to have fun, not be mad at me."