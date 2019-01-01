Liam Payne won't write 'super cheesy' songs about son Bear

Liam Payne abandoned plans to write music about his two-year-old son Bear as he feared it would be too cheesy.

The Strip That Down hitmaker delayed the release of his debut solo album after his split from Bear's mum, British popstar Cheryl, but says when the record arrives it won't have any tributes to their baby boy.

"I wanted to write a song that was about Bear, but it's really difficult to do that without sounding super cheesy," he told Australian TV news show Sunrise on Thursday. "I don't want him to grow up with some embarrassing song in the back of his mind that I wrote for him. It would just be the worst thing ever."

The 26-year-old added that songs about fatherhood work for some artists - but fears he's not up to the task.

"You think about people who have done that. (Like) when Will Smith did Just The Two Of Us for Jayden, that was obviously really really cool, but I'm not sure I could replicate that," he explained.

However, despite his reluctance to reflect fatherhood in his music, he revealed that becoming a dad had transformed his life.

"It's changed my life in every other way possible, and it gives you a chance to be a better person," the singer gushed.

The star has since moved on from Cheryl, who he split from last year, and recently confirmed he is now dating 19-year-old model Maya Henry.

Liam's latest single, a collaboration with U.S. rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie titled Stack It Up, is out now.