Cardi B's team 'in talks' with Fran Drescher about The Nanny reboot

Cardi B's team are "in talks" with Fran Drescher about the rapper starring in a reboot of cult TV show, The Nanny.

Last October, the actress shared in an interview with U.S. news show Extra that she would like to make a new version of the '90s sitcom with Cardi, but then said in April, that she hadn't made any headway with the project.

However, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Fran admitted the reboot is back on track, and she's still hoping to land Cardi in the lead role.

Speaking about the meeting she'd had with Cardi's team, Fran said: "That was just kind of laying out groundwork. I do think she's great, and she would be kinda like my top choice, if she's disciplined to do this show every week.

"It can be a grind, but she's got a baby now and it could be a very comfortable, lovely way to, you know, work, be seen worldwide, and still do mini-concert tours when you're on hiatus."

While Cardi has expressed interest in starring in the reboot, Fran noted that she and the rapper have yet to talk personally. But she was quick to note that Cardi "compares herself to me a lot in photos."

Fran starred on the show from 1993 to 1999, and also executive produced the sitcom.