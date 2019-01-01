Lea Michelle to release Christmas album

Wedded bliss has inspired singer and actress Lea Michele to fulfil her dream of recording a Christmas album.

The former Glee star, who wed Zandy Reich in March (19), admits she drew from her private life for the heartfelt record, Christmas in the City.

"I just got married and it’s a very happy time in my life with my family right now," Michele tells People. "So making this album and releasing it at this time in my life just made so much sense.”

She adds, "It was always my dream to make a Christmas record. Christmas is so special to me. It’s such an important time of year for me and my family that I have so many incredible memories from (sic)."

Among the tracks on the album, which will be available from 25 October (19), are classics like Silent Night, Silver Bells, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, along with Frozen track Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and duets with her former Glee co-stars Jonathan Groff and Darren Criss.

There's also an original tune, Christmas in New York, in which she celebrates her hometown.

"I wrote this song as my real love letter," she says. "It’s the anthem of the album, and it just highlights all of the special things New York has to offer. It paints this beautiful picture of New York, but it also is really about what it means to be with your family and friends and engaged in that holiday spirit."