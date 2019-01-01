Nick Jonas' birthday week included friends and family football game at fabled Soldier Field

Priyanka Chopra set up the perfect 27th birthday gift for her husband Nick Jonas after renting out the fabled Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois for a touch football game.

The actress recruited more than 20 of the singer's family members and closest pals to help set up the big surprise and take part in the inaugural 'JonasBowl'.

Nick's bandmate brothers Joe and Kevin and former Chicago Bears player Spice Adams were among the players, who all wore custom-made Nick Jonas jerseys, according to TMZ.

"I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul," Nick says. "My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved.

"The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage.

"I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes over the past couple of days. Means the world to have you all in my life. I’m endlessly grateful. Here’s to 27!"

The pop star turned 27 on Monday (16Sep19).