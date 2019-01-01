Original American Idol stars regroup for Kelly Clarkson's new TV talk show

Kelly Clarkson has regrouped the original American Idol judges, who helped launch her career, for her hit new talk show.

Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson joined the singer on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (18Sep19), and saluted the Since U Been Gone singer for making the long-running competition show such a success.

"I actually, genuinely do not believe that we would have been sitting here today if you hadn’t entered the show," Cowell told Kelly, who won the first season of the show in 2002. "We had to find a star who was going to sell records."

And he revealed he feared the show would be a huge flop: "I really thought it would last about two weeks and we’d get thrown off the air."

Clarkson told the trio she didn't even know what she was auditioning for until she came face to face with Cowell, Abdul and Jackson: "When I walked in, I’ll tell you, I knew nothing," she chuckled. "I didn’t know it was a TV show until I walked into the audition and was in front of y'all. I was like, 'Paula Abdul’s here. Some Simon dude...'"

The get together brought back a lot of happy memories for Cowell, who confessed he'd like to bring the gang back together for a new show.

"If I’m being honest with you, this does make me think," he said. "If I had one wish it would be to make another show with us again... We had so much fun."

The show also featured Justin Guarini, who finished a runner-up to Kelly on the show's first season.