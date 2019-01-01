Nicki Minaj teases 'unapologetic' new album

Nicki Minaj can't wait to release her “fierce, fun, and unapologetic” new album.

The rapper, 36, is expected to drop the follow-up to last year's Queen later this year, and the Super Bass hitmaker is "excited" for fans to hear her “fierce, fun, and unapologetic” new music.

“It’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time," Nicki told Elle U.S. magazine. "I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album, like I’ve done in the past.”

Nicki made fans wait four years between her third album The Pinkprint and its follow-up Queen, and teased the new release will be reflective of her entire career to date.

“This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the collection,” she explained.

The comments come after the Megatron hitmaker shared a tweet earlier this month informing fans she was shunning the spotlight, writing: "I’ve decided to retire & have my family."

However, the musician, who was rumoured to have wed beau Kenneth Petty last month, later backtracked on the remark, admitting the tweet was "abrupt and insensitive", adding: “I’m still right here."

“Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be," Nicki continued. "I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything.”