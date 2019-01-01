Taylor Swift: 'Kanye West is so two-faced'

Taylor Swift has gone into astonishing detail about her feud with Kanye West in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

The singer's fallout with Kanye began when he took to the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) as she accepted the Best Female Video gong for You Belong With Me, telling the stunned crowd that Beyonce should have won instead.

Following the incident, the pair began to "reconnect", which Taylor admitted, "felt great - because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me".

Adding that she and Kanye would "go to dinner" and he "would say really nice things about my music", Taylor explained: "It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19."

However, when Taylor was asked to present the rapper with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs, things took a turn for the worst when the Yeezy mogul declared in his acceptance speech: "MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!"

"I'm standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body," Taylor told the publication. "I realised he is so two-faced... I was so upset."

While Kanye asked to apologise to her after the VMAs, she declined, but after he sent her a huge display of flowers, she agreed to put the incident behind them.

Yet, their relationship suffered a final blow when Kanye called her on the phone and asked permission to use the line, "Feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**ch famous," in his tune Famous. She declined, but Kanye used it anyway, which was the last straw for the Shake It Off star.

"When I heard the song, I was like, 'I'm done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let's be on bad terms, but just be real about it,'" Taylor said.