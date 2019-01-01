Katy Perry: 'Spending time with Orlando Bloom's son has changed my life'

Katy Perry is much more mature since she began spending time with Orlando Bloom's son Flynn.

The pair got engaged back in February, when the actor asked the singer to marry him during a helicopter flight. Speaking on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Dark Horse hitmaker confessed that being involved in the eight-year-old's day-to-day life has made her a more responsible person.

"We have to be out the door at 7.30am to be there at 8.15am and we cannot be late," she explained, referencing picking up Flynn from his mother Miranda Kerr's home. "I used to not wake up until 11am and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10pm, just like falling asleep.

"I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting," Katy reflected. "That's why I still dress like a child, to fight against!"

The popstar couldn't help but gush over her fiance, and explained he encourages her to be a better person on a daily basis, adding: "He is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I've ever met. He shows up and he's such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally, and physically."

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show earlier this month, Orlando suggested the duo are keen to start a family of their own, revealing: "We are shooting for that. It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we'll have the ride of our life."