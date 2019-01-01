R. Kelly's friend wants bail money back

The woman who paid R. Kelly's $100,000 (£80,091) bail bond in February is demanding a refund from the disgraced singer.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, and publicly admitted he was unable to pay the bond because he was struggling financially.

However, Kelly, 52, was released from jail thanks to Valencia Love's generous donation - which, according to The Chicago Tribune newspaper, she now wants back.

In a four-page motion filed by Love, she claimed she knew Kelly personally, having met the musician on a Lake Michigan boat cruise. In addition to bailing the star out of custody, her attorney John Collins claims the Chicago-based restaurateur also paid around $50,000 (£40,046) in back child support on the artist’s behalf, when he was briefly jailed for missing several payments to ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, in March.

However, Illinois Judge Lawrence Flood declined to grant Love's request, saying she has no legal basis to ask for her money back.

The Ignition hitmaker's current Chicago indictment alleges he and his associates fixed his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims. He’s also been indicted in New York for allegedly recruiting several young women and underage girls for illegal sexual contact and threatening them to keep the liaisons under wraps.

He has denied all the allegations against him, calling his alleged victims "disgruntled groupies".