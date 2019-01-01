Katy Perry hopes making amends with Taylor Swift will heal rift between fans

Katy Perry hopes her recent reconciliation with Taylor Swift will help heal the rift between the stars' respective fans.

The feud between the pair began in 2014, when Taylor, 29, told Rolling Stone magazine she and Katy had fallen out after the Roar hitmaker nabbed some of her dancers for a string of live dates.

However, the duo made amends when Katy reached out to Taylor on the opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, sending her a literal olive branch. Katy later appeared in the visual for the star's single You Need To Calm Down.

Speaking on Wednesday's instalment of The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Dark Horse hitmaker admitted it was important for the stars to put the “misunderstanding” behind them - not only for themselves, but for the sake of their fans too.

“We have such big groups of people that like to follow us and they started turning against each other a little bit too,” Katy, 34, shared. “And it was really unfortunate, but we made amends and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it could be cool to ask for forgiveness and to confront someone you may have an issue with or problem with and to talk it out.”

Speaking to U.S. Vogue magazine's September issue, ME! hitmaker Taylor suggested constant media speculation about the pair's fragmented relationship fuelled the feud, explaining: "All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That’s what happened with us."