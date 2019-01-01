Britney Spears' father Jamie cleared of child abuse charges

Britney Spears' father Jamie has been cleared of child abuse charges after an alleged altercation with his grandson last month.

The singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline is said to have alerted police to an incident that took place while his two sons, Sean, 14, and 13-year-old Jayden, were staying with their mum on 25 August. Following the claims, a temporary protective order was put in place which prevented Jamie from having any contact with his grandsons.

However, the Ventura County District Attorney announced on Tuesday that Jamie won't be prosecuted following claims he broke down a door and violently shook one of the children.

"The Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigated allegations involving child abuse by Mr. Spears. After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that criminal offence was committed by Mr. Spears," they said in a statement.

Shortly after news emerged of the alleged incident, Jamie requested to step down as Britney's conservator for "medical reasons" as he undergoes ankle surgery.

A judge ruled that Britney's longtime "care-manager" Jodi Montgomery can temporarily take her father Jamie's place while he recovers from the operation.

However, according to reports, Jamie is still ensconced as the conservator of Britney's estate, meaning he has total control over her investments, business deals, income and expenditure.

Jamie has helped manage Britney's life and finances since 2008, when she was placed under a conservatorship, which is currently under review.