Nick Carter files restraining order against brother Aaron

Nick Carter and his sister Angel have filed a restraining order against their little brother Aaron following his recent gun confessions.

The Backstreet Boys star, who has had a difficult relationship with the I Want Candy singer for several years, filed for the protection order, alleging Aaron had made threats against his pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child.

"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," Nick tweeted on Tuesday (17Sep19). "In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

"We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Aaron also took to Twitter and confirmed he'd received the restraining order, adding: "Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend (to)... You should send a cease and desist while you’re at it too."

He also denied his older brother's claims, stating: "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family," Aaron tweeted. "This is obviously a chess game of some sort.

"All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150'd (psychiatric hold) before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $ (money)."

The latest Carter family drama comes a day after Aaron admitted he "fears for his safety", claiming authorities visited his home on Sunday night and tried to put him on a psychiatric hold.

The pop star was recently diagnosed with several mental health illnesses, including schizophrenia and anxiety, and scrapped an upcoming tour, so he can "recharge" after a tough few months.

The 31 year old told TMZ police officers showed up at his house and tried to put him on a "5150 hold", which allows a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained and hospitalised for up to 72 hours.

"Last night, I got an attempt for an actual 5150... There was four deputies who came, and a mental evaluator with a clipboard, who was ready to take me away and put me in a straight (sic) jacket last night," he shared.

Asked what prompted the visit, the singer responded, "(It could be) multiple people that are really close to me... I'm documenting everything because I'm in fear for my safety."

Carter said he warned the officers he had "multiple firearms with one in the chamber loaded around the house", and claimed they told him, "That's your right."

Asked by TMZ if he had considered giving up his firearms while he deals with his medical issues, the singer insisted, "There's no bad things that are gonna happen."