Celine Dion: 'I'll never find a love like Rene again'

Celine Dion knows she'll "never find another love" like late husband Rene Angelil.

The 51-year-old singer lost her husband in January 2016 after his battle with throat cancer. They shared three children - 18-year-old Rene Charles and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy - and Celine can still see her spouse in the eyes of her offspring.

"I have to say that I still feel today I have been, still, the luckiest woman in the world as far as I’m concerned because I have dated the best man in the world - the father of my children," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And every day, I still see him because my three children... they look so much like him, and do so many things just like him, and this is just amazing. He was a very exceptional man.

"Rene is with me all the time. And that's why I find the courage. That's why I am strong and that's why I'm finding with time, even more strength, because as single mom I have to teach my kids independence, because it's extremely important to be independent in life."

Insisting she's currently single, Celine was asked by the interviewer about the prospect of settling down again in the future. But while she hasn't ruled it out, the My Heart Will Go On star is well aware she will "never find another love like Rene again".