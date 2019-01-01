NEWS Kelly Clarkson: 'Success led to some of my darkest moments' Newsdesk Share with :







Kelly Clarkson has experienced some of the "darkest moments" of her life since finding success.



The Since U Been Gone hitmaker rose to fame as the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol back in 2002, and during a candid chat with fellow pop star Christina Aguilera on Monday's instalment of her The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 37-year-old confessed career highs aren't everything



"Everybody thinks that success, 'Oh you must be the happiest person ever'," the singer shared. "But honestly, those are my darkest moments because you’re so busy and you’re just so down."



Christina, 38, - who recently celebrated 20 years since the release of her chart-topping self-titled debut studio album - agreed with Kelly, joking the pair were "separated at birth". And she went on to suggest it's more difficult for female performers, because they have to navigate their way through the "male-dominated" music industry.



"You have the right to say no and that’s something they don’t teach you," the Beautiful singer added. "Especially as young girls coming up in the business too."