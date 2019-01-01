NEWS Beyonce shares intimate moments with twins in documentary special Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce's rarely seen twins, Sir and Rumi, are the stars of her latest documentary special Making the Gift.



The programme, which aired on Monday, gave a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of her recent The Lion King: The Gift album, which included a family trip to Africa with her husband JAY-Z, daughter Blue Ivy, seven, and twins Sir and Rumi, two.



"Visiting countries in Africa, it's always an emotional experience for me. It feels like I'm making peace with a part of me that's yearning for my ancestral connection," Beyonce explained. "I was blessed to be able to relive some of the experiences that I've been very fortunate to have over the years with my entire family."



The twins, who are now walking and talking, shared screen time with their famous mother, who made animal sounds with Rumi and read to her son. Meanwhile, Blue showed off her singing ability while recording her empowering anthem Brown Skin Girl.



"When I see fathers singing Brown Skin Girl to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn't have to take her braids down and she can comb her afro out and she can glisten in her brown skin... That is why I make music," the proud mum explained.



And on the topic of motherhood, she added: "When you're a mother, there's a love that you experience with your kids that's deeper than anything you can imagine. The love is beyond Earth and beyond time and space, and it's a connection that will be constant."



The documentary also showed Beyonce working with the album's team of songwriters and producers to bring their musical vision to life.



"To be able to work on a film that is so massive, so iconic, and to also represent African people and African Americans in a positive light is a blessing for me," she praised.



The Lion King: The Gift is available to stream and download now.