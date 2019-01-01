Katharine McPhee 'thrilled' to be touring with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is "thrilled and proud" to be hitting the road with her husband David Foster for a 2020 U.S. tour.

David recently announced dates for his upcoming An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour - and McPhee, who wed the songwriter/producer in June, will be accompanying him on the jaunt.

“David has been part of my career since the beginning,” Katharine, 35, said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud to be featured on this tour and to sing some of the incredible songs he has written and produced. His live shows are thrilling so I’m really looking forward to it!”

David, 69, announced the former American Idol contestant would be a special guest during a chat with People about the tour.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing a 2020 U.S. tour and to be coming to cities I have never been to before,” he told the publication. “This intimate show allows me to tell my story of my experience in the music business for the last 40 years.

"I bring along some of the greatest voices in the world, including the incredibly talented Katharine McPhee.”

The pair will also collaborate on David's upcoming PBS special, in which Katharine will sing his new song Something to Shout About from the upcoming Betty Boop musical.

The musician/producer is one of the music industry's most celebrated stars, having produced hits for acts including Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, and Toni Braxton.

The couple got engaged last June - five years after Katharine split from ex-husband Nick Cokas. David has previously been married four times.