Ed Sheeran insists he 'never said no' to working with Wiley

Ed Sheeran has denied Wiley's claims that he refused to feature on one of the rapper's tunes.

The British grime pioneer called Ed out on Twitter last week, calling him a "pagan" after the superstar climbed to the top of the U.K. charts with his Take Me Back to London remix, featuring verses from Stormzy, Aitch, and Jaykae.

Wiley, real name Richard Kylea Cowie, Jr., expanded his point during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Dotty, labelling the singer "fake as hell" and a "culture vulture".

The rapper/producer had previously worked with Ed on his No.5 Collaborations EP back in 2011, before the Shape of You singer hit the big time, but claimed Ed had refused to return the favour when he asked him to appear on a new song for his own album.

However, Ed hit back at Wiley's claims in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, telling the star he just "wanna clear a few things up".

"I never said no to doing a song for you after we made You for no.5," Ed explained. "You wanted to release If I could the same week as my debut single on a major label and I merely asked if you could move to a week before or a week after, which you did, the song came out, and I’m still very proud of it.

“I’ve said yes to 90 per cent of the features I’ve been personally asked for, unless I’ve been on a break or I haven’t known the artist personally."

Insisting he has a "deep respect" for both Wiley and the grime scene as a whole, Sheeran concluded: "I look forward to (album) godfather 3, excited to hear it... This is the last (I’ll) say on this.”