Aaron Carter cancels tour to 'recharge batteries' after mental health diagnosis

Aaron Carter has scrapped his upcoming tour to "recharge" after a tough few months.

The pop star was recently diagnosed with several mental health illnesses, including schizophrenia, bipolar and anxiety, and he has decided he needs to "have some peace" in his life.

The 31-year-old I Want Candy singer took to Twitter on Monday (16Sep19) to let fans down gently, writing: "I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters. But after my next two shows coming up in Kentucky & Missouri & after I fly to Vancouver to do the toy drive which I'm donating 400 toys and over 1k ($1,000) of fan donations I'm canceling the rest of my shows for the remaining year.

"I have to put my health first and I hope you can all understand how much I need this time to heal and recharge my batteries. I love you. Stay strong. Stay healthy, and just know I'll be back next year ready to go. But as a man, this is what I need to do to have some peace."

Aaron hit the headlines earlier this month (Sep19) when he appeared on U.S. daytime show The Doctors and shared his battle with mental health issues.

He told the panel, "The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety..."

Carter is taking a cocktail of prescription medications in an effort to stay on top of his health problems.