Ozzy Osbourne's comeback album completed in four weeks

Ozzy Osbourne has completed his comeback album in just four weeks.

The rocker recently revealed he had recorded a collection of new songs during his recuperation from surgery, following a nasty fall at home, which dislodged metal pins in his back - and now the project is all wrapped up.

"The album was all finished in four weeks," he told The Sun. "I said to (wife and manager) Sharon that I didn’t feel like I'd made an album because we haven’t ended up screaming at each other."

He admits the whole project was sparked by his recent collaboration with rapper Post Malone on the track Take What You Want, which has landed Ozzy his first U.S. top 10 in 30 years, and if it wasn't for the album, he'd still be battling depression and self-pity.

"If it wasn’t for making this record, I would still be on traction, thinking, 'I’m going to be lying here forever'," he said. "I’ve missed music so badly... Up until making the album, I thought I was dying. But that got me off my a**e... It’s the greatest album I’ve done."

The rocker admits he had never heard of the hip-hop star when he was asked to join Post on new track Take What You Want, which Osbourne recorded with Malone's producer, but he admits the Hollywood's Burning album collaboration gave him a new lease of life.

"I’d never even heard of this kid," Ozzy tells The Sun. "He wanted me to sing on his song Take What You Want, so I did and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today."

Ozzy kicked off 2019 battling pneumonia and then he was forced to undergo surgery.

"I usually bounce back but I felt so dreadful," he added. "I lay there not getting better for three months. I thought I was paralysed."

The surgery prompted Osbourne to cancel his 2019 No More Tours 2 dates. He recently announced a spate of rescheduled shows, which will begin in early 2020."