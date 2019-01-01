Leaving Neverland director slams Dave Chappelle's 'sickening' Michael Jackson jokes

Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed was "physically sick" after watching comic Dave Chappelle's poke fun at the Michael Jackson accusers profiled in his film.

The filmmaker, who took home a Creative Arts Emmy on Saturday (14Sept19) for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, has condemned the comedian for remarks he made in his latest Netflix stand-up special Sticks and Stones.

The controversial funnyman made it clear he didn't believe Leaving Neverland stars James Safechuck and Wade Robson and made light of their child abuse allegations against the King of Pop.

"Chappelle is riding on a wave of being contrarian, being controversial, and this, to me, was revolting," Reed said backstage at the Emmys. "I felt physically sick listening to what he was saying... You can make comedy out of so many other things. Why not do something brave instead of cr**ping on some victim of child rape?"

Meanwhile, the decision to reward the film with an Emmy was slammed by Jackson's estate bosses.

"Not one shred of proof supports this completely one-sided, so-called documentary, which was made in secrecy and for which not one person outside of the two subjects and their families were interviewed," statement released to Entertainment Tonight reads.

Jackson's estate has repeatedly denied all allegations against the Thriller hitmaker.