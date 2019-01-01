Sinead O'Connor: 'I’ve been Muslim my whole life and didn’t realise it'

Sinead O’Connor knew once she'd read the Quran that she'd been Muslim her "whole life".

On Monday, the 52-year-old, who has adopted the name Shuhada' Davitt since converting to Islam but uses her given name professionally, appeared on U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain and discussed her religious conversion.

"In Islam you don’t call it conversion, you call it reversion, the idea is you were born Muslim in the first place, any person with any logic would realise they were Muslim all along. So that’s actually what happened to me," she explained. "As soon as I read chapter 2 (of the Quran) I was like, oh my god I’ve been a Muslim my whole life and didn’t even realise it."

And speaking of the reaction from other Muslims, Sinead confirmed it had been "very nice", and added: "Muslims are lovely people, Muslims are very tender and very loving people, despite what anyone may think. You’re a sister.”

Asked if she’s experienced prejudice, the singer admitted it did make her angry at first but now she laughs it off.

"Oh yeah, it makes me laugh. It actually makes me laugh," she said. "I suppose I’m used to (it) as a woman, and as a bit of a controversial woman, I’m used to putting up with abuse. In a strange way it makes me proud, I can’t really explain why, if somebody hates me because I’m a Muslim I stand up a bit taller actually."

The singer also revisited the shocking claims she has made about late icon Prince, who wrote and composed her hit Nothing Compares 2 U, alleging he tried to "punch her" as she spat at him in an explosive row.

The Purple Rain hitmaker died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 57 at his Paisley Park home in April 2016.