Russell Simmons banned from yoga studio over sexual misconduct allegations

Russell Simmons is "disappointed" after bosses at a yoga studio banned him because his presence made people feel uncomfortable.

The hip hop mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least a dozen women and he recently revealed officials at Modo Yoga in New York City asked him to stop attending classes there after other guests expressed concerns.

"The management invited me (to talk), and then said that my presence had triggered some members," he tells the New York Post's Page Six. "I'm deeply disappointed and hurt by it. Guilty by accusation, I don't believe is a good way to go forward."

The owners of the studio explain they are simply trying to make their students feel comfortable.

"We do not pass judgment, gossip or comment on any of our students...," they note. "However, when we receive complaints from students who are uncomfortable because of another student's alleged conduct outside of Modo, we are put in a difficult position."

Simmons previously denied all of the accusations against him, but in 2017 he announced he was stepping down as the head of several media ventures in the wake of the allegations.