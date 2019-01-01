Dannii Minogue was 'broken' during The X Factor U.K.

Dannii Minogue has admitted she was 'broken' during her judging stint on The X Factor U.K.

The Australian singer was a judge on the talent show from 2007 to 2010, and hit the headlines for her alleged feuds with co-stars Sharon Osbourne and British singer Cheryl.

And in an interview with Australia's The Herald Sun newspaper, the Love and Kisses singer confessed her time on the show drove her beyond breaking point.

"I get that it is a TV show, it is entertainment, there is quite a game involved with the business but you have to be fair and it just got to the point where I was so unhappy," Dannii, 47, reflected. "I was not at breaking point, I was broken. There were a lot of people conspiring to make that happen and it brought a lot of people enjoyment to see me so under the pump."

At one point, Dannii broke down during a live show and asked someone to take over as she "couldn't even introduce her next act" - a moment she claims really upset her.

But the star credits social media for allowing her to communicate with fans and address concerns and criticisms, and claims without it she'd have quit show business long ago.

"Social media giving people the chance to have their say and have their right of reply really changed everything," she shared. "Had those things not happened there is no way I would have ever continued to work in the public eye."

Dannii has joined the judging panel of The Masked Singer Australia, which premieres on 23 September (19).