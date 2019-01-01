NEWS Liam Gallagher wants to take dance lessons Newsdesk Share with :







The 46-year-old rocker is set to marry Debbie Gwyther in Italy in 2020, and Liam is eager to refine his dance skills in preparation for the big day.



The twice-married star said: "I'm going to get dance lessons beforehand.



"I'm gonna f***ing flamenco it up. We will be doing salsa all round the room."



Liam - who is involved in an ongoing feud with his former Oasis bandmate and older sibling Noel Gallagher - also revealed what he's planning to wear on his big day.



He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watts the Goss column: "I'm going to wear a black suit.



"Debbie's going to have a Mariah Carey moment and change into an evening outfit."



Looking ahead to the big day, he added: "It can't be one of those do's when you're gagging for a drink."



Meanwhile, Liam also revealed that despite his upcoming marriage, he doesn't have any plans to have any more children.



In fact, Liam admitted he simply doesn't have the "energy" needed to have more kids.



The former Oasis star - who has kids Molly, 22, Lennon, 20, Gene, 18, and Gemma, six - shared: "I haven't got the energy, to be fair. And Debbie isn't too keen either.



"She'd be a mega mum. If she really wanted, we would. But she's cool."



Similarly, Liam rubbished the idea that he'll be inviting either of his ex-wives, Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton, to his wedding.



He said: "The exes won't be at the wedding. I'm not like Rod Stewart. That'd be well weird. Just friends and family and the kids."