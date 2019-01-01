Rihanna: 'The world needs to deal with how special I am'

Rihanna had an empowering message for black women at her Diamond Ball on Thursday night, promising the world will soon accept how incredible they are.

The 31-year-old singer made a late entrance to her charity bash, held at New York’s iconic Cipriani Wall Street venue, and shared a few quick words of wisdom with the press before heading inside.

“My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life," Rihanna smiled. "I'm sure her mum taught her that and that's how I'm going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that."

The Love on the Brain star added to People.com that she was feeling "really happy" about the amount of support she's been receiving for the event, which raises money for her Clara Lionel Foundation.

"The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special," she said. "I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud nine is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in."

Performers at the ball included Pharrell and DJ Khaled, while guests such as Normani, 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Karlie Kloss and Cardi B happily posed for pictures on the red carpet before heading inside.

Rapper Rapsody was also at the 5th annual ball, and explained to Billboard of her attendance: "It’s good to support Rihanna’s cause and let her know she’s not alone in what she’s doing - we’re rooting for her. But to also see what she’s doing, it inspires us even more. Black women always step up when it’s our time. When nobody else does it, we make sure we do it. We don’t give up no matter how dark it gets, we know the power lies with us.”