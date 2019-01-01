Brandi Carlile making moves to combat 'systemic' inequality in country music

Brandi Carlile is using her platform to fight "systemic" gender inequality in music.

Carlile spoke about her experience after Martina McBride called out Spotify earlier this week. On Monday, McBride claimed Spotify ignored women in country music when making suggestions for a new playlist.

While Carlile agreed with her comments she explained Bride's posts highlight a wider issue.

"I am not p**sed at Spotify for that," Carlile told Nashville's News Channel 5. "I think that the problem is systemic. I think it has to do with whether or not women are even getting signed, getting played on the radio, getting recognised, and whether or not their albums are actually being put into a platform where they can sell."

Carlile recently formed a new group called The Highwomen as a way of tackling the problem.

The Highwomen, formed by Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, released their debut album this month, and performed alongside Dolly Parton at Newport Folk Festival's historic all-female headlining set. She also plans to open for lesser-known artists at their shows, explaining she was inspired by Pearl Jam.

"In Seattle, I remember when Pearl Jam opened up for Cheap Trick, because they loved them, and of course Pearl Jam could sell out stadiums, but they didn't see a musical hierarchy, they didn't see competition as a healthy way to fuel art and creativity. I don't see it as a healthy way to fuel art and creativity either," Carlile said. "I think it's important to erase the idea of rank within women and music right now, because it's such an important time for all of our voices."