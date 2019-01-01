Sam Smith: 'I've been at war with my gender for a lifetime'

Sam Smith has admitted they've always felt insecure about their gender.

It was reported on Friday the Stay With Me hitmaker had requested their friends and family call him "they" and not "he", after the star came out as non-binary.

And in an impassioned string of tweets shared later that day, the singer confirmed the report and thanked fans for their support.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out..." Sam, 27, wrote. "I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*** it!

"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

Fans of the star flooded the comments section, lauding the How Do You Sleep? singer for being so open and sharing their "pride" in his decision to speak publicly about their gender identity.

The news comes after Sam thanked radio presenter James Barr on Twitter after he wrote: "Just interviewed Sam Smith and they sounded so happy and free and more themselves than ever.”

The musician replied by writing: "You’re one of the first people to use these pronouns with me. Thank you. That feels really beautiful."