NEWS Adele requests joint custody of son after filing for divorce







Adele has reportedly requested joint custody of her son Angelo, after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki on Thursday.



The star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the divorce, and new papers obtained by The Blast reveal the singer, 31, has requested joint physical and legal custody of the six-year-old - the couple's only son.



The Hello hitmaker is reportedly willing to settle the finances in mediation, and the papers indicate the pair have already worked out a custody arrangement.



The Rolling in the Deep singer's representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the couple had split an email statement to news agencies on 19 April.



"Adele and her partner have separated," the statement said. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."



Adele and Simon, 45, tied the knot in secret in 2016 after five years of dating, with Adele appearing to confirm the news when she shouted out the charity entrepreneur as she won Album of the Year for 25 at the 2017 Grammys.



She later explicitly told fans "I'm married now" during a concert in Australia in March 2017, however the pair were always been notoriously private about their relationship.



Weeks before the couple announced their sad news, Adele was spotted enjoying a night out at a New York City gay bar with Jennifer Lawrence in March, the same month she was seen entering a recording studio in the Big Apple, sparking rumours she's working on new music.