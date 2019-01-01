Mac Miller left behind $7 million legacy

Mac Miller left behind a $7 million (£5.7 million)legacy after his death, according to documents filed on behalf of his estate.

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol last year. He was just 26 years old.

Filings obtained by TMZ.com, show that the Self Care hitmaker left behind valuable assets worth almost $7 million, the bulk of which are his master recordings, which are valued at $4.8 million (£3.9 million).

Other items valued in the docs are; $1.5 million (£1.2 million) in music royalties, and his firm Mac Miller LLC, which is valued at $180,000 (£145,000).

The filings also revealed he had an extensive jewellery collection, including a gold presidential bracelet worth $31,000 (£25,000), a $20,000 (£16,100) Rolex and a $14,000 (£11,300) Cuban link necklace.

He also owned $20,000 worth of household furniture, $15,000 (£12,100) worth of electronics, and a 2009 BMW 5 Series valued at just over $6,000 (£4,800).

Last week, 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit was arrested and then charged with allegedly supplying Mac with counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl in the Central District of California court.