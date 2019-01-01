Usher accuser drops sexual battery lawsuit

A woman who accused Usher of sexual battery has dropped her case.

In a lawsuit, Quantasia Sharpton claimed she had sex with the R&B star after a gig in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2014, but did not tell her he had been diagnosed with herpes. He has denied her allegations.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Sharpton, filed to drop the case through her attorney Lisa Bloom, and it was officially dismissed on Thursday.

It is unclear from the filing whether it was due to a settlement, or she merely decided to no longer pursue legal action against the singer.

Sharpton is one of four accusers who have claimed they had had sexual relations with Usher, full name Raymond IV, and that he put their health at risk by not informing them of the alleged herpes diagnosis. Two of the accusers, a man and a woman, remain anonymous, with litigation ongoing. A fourth, Laura Helm, dismissed her $20 million (£16.2 million) suit earlier this year after she and the Pop Ya Collar hitmaker came to an "amicable resolution".

The 40-year-old singer separated from his second wife, Grace Miguel, last year, and filed for divorce to officially end the three-year marriage in December.