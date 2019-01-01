NEWS Post Malone lands his second UK Number 1 album with Hollywood’s Bleeding Newsdesk Share with :







Post Malone flies straight into Number 1 with Hollywood’s Bleeding, the rapper’s second collection to reach the top of the Official Albums Chart, following 2018’s Beerbongs and Bentleys.



Hollywood’s Bleeding’s finishes with double the combined sales of its closest competition, Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project (2) including 87% from streaming-equivalent sales.



Meanwhile, Aitch is new at Number 3 with his AitcH2O EP. It’s the 19-year old Mancunian’s first EP to chart and follows increasing success on the Official Singles Chart in recent months.



Legendary rockers Status Quo land their 25th Top 10 album with Backbone at 6, their highest-charting collection of new songs since 1982. Frontman Francis Rossi told OfficialCharts.com, “To make a return like this feels amazing. This album feels like a fresh start for Quo and we’re thrilled at the reception it’s had.”



American singer/songwriter Melanie Martinez earns her first Top 10 with K-12 at 8, and Jax Jones’ Snacks jumps ten places to 9 following the release of its full-length edition, Supersize.



Belinda Carlisle’s Gold album debuts at 11, her eighth Top 20, Bat For Lashes’ Lost Girls lands at 13, and Black Star Riders claim their third Top 20 with Another State Of Grace at 14.



Elsewhere in the Top 40, there are new entries from Iggy Pop with eighteenth studio album Free (26), Leicester native Mahalia’s debut album Love And Compromise (28) and Valve Bone Woe by Chrissie Hynde and the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble (32).



Finally, Mark Ronson rockets 41 places to Number 36 with Late Night Feelings following a live performance on last week’s Strictly Come Dancing with vocalist Yebba.