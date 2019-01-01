Jennifer Lopez's son will walk her down the aisle at Alex Rodriguez wedding

Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old son Max will walk his mother down the aisle when she marries Alex Rodriguez.

The Hustlers star and ex-sportsman Alex are currently in the midst of planning their big day, which will be Jennifer's fourth marriage and Alex's second.

The last time Jennifer walked down the aisle was in 2004 - four years before she became a mother to twins Max and Emme with now ex-husband Marc Anthony.

But now that she has a son in her life, Jennifer will be turning to her boy to escort her down the aisle before she becomes the next Mrs Rodriguez.

Asked if Max will be walking her down the aisle during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer and actress beamed, "Of course".

She was also asked about Alex's recent tease that the couple will probably be having a destination wedding, after he said it would be a "long flight" to get to their nuptials.

"He's just saying things," she laughed. "We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places (to get married in) but I don't know yet. We can't narrow it down yet."

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March, when he popped the question on the beach during their family vacation.