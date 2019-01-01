NEWS Sheryl Crow has 'total respect' for Taylor Swift Newsdesk Share with :







The 'All I Wanna Do' hitmaker has clarified her recent comments that she didn't understand the "big stink" over the 'ME!' singer's master recordings being acquired by Scooter Braun following the sale of her old record label, and insisted she "wishes the best" for Taylor but simply didn't know all the facts about the situation and chose the wrong words to express not being in the right position to comment.



She tweeted: "To those who thought I was downplaying @taylorswift13's masters changing hands, I chose the wrong word. I should have said I don't know what the situation is instead of the word stink which sounds extremely negative.



"I have total respect for Taylor & always wish the best for her."



She clarified in an accompanying video: "It's been brought to my attention some people think I was negative about Taylor Swift... I don't generally weigh in on celebrities because I don't keep up with celebrity news.



"When I said I didn't know what the stink was about, I meant I didn't know what the situation was.



"I totally support Taylor, I think she does great humanitarian work, she's outspoken politically and she's an awesome songwriter so all the stuff about the masters, I don't know the situation, I know mine have changed hands quite a few times but I wouldn't weigh in on her situation because I didn't know.



"To all those who think 'stink' was a negative word, it was a wrong word choice."



The 57-year-old star had said she didn't understand why Taylor was so upset about her master recordings changing hands because it was common in the music business.



She said: "I'm going to be honest with you...I stay out of that world. I will say one thing about masters, like I signed with a record label 30 years ago...these things, that's just the way the business goes.



"That's totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like 9,000 times. I don't know what the big stink was. I'm kind of out of the loop, so I don't really know."