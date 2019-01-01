Cardi B leads 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations

Cardi B leads the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees with 10 nods.
The rapper, who received four honours at the prizegiving in 2018, has landed mentions for MVP of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, and Single of the Year for Money, and she will be competing with herself for the Best Hip Hop Video gong as both Money and Twerk, her collaboration with City Girls, are nominated.
DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole have picked up eight nominations, while late rap star Nipsey Hussle has netted five.
The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center in Georgia on 5 October.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best Hip-Hop Video:
21 Savage - A Lot Feat. J. Cole
Cardi B - Money
City Girls - Twerk Feat. Cardi B
DaBaby - Suge
Meek Mill - Going Bad Feat. Drake
Travis Scott - Sicko Mode Feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer:
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
The Carters
Travis Scott
Album of the Year:
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Meek Mill - Championships
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
DJ Khaled - Father of Asahd
Tyler, The Creator - Igor
Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers 3
Video Director of the Year:
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year:
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
MVP of the Year:
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle
Producer of the Year:
DJ Khaled
London On Da track
Metro Boomin'
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
Best Collaboration, Duo or Group:
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole - A Lot
Cardi B & Bruno Mars - Please Me
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - Higher
Lil Baby & Gunna - Drip Too Hard
Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Travis Scott Feat. Drake - Sicko Mode
Single of the Year:
Act Up - City Girls
Big Ole Freak - Megan Thee Stallion
Money - Cardi B
Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Sicko Mode - Travis Scott Feat. Drake
Suge - DaBaby
Best New Hip Hop Artist:
Blueface
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Best Mixtape:
Jack Harlow - Loose
Kevin Gates - Luca Brasi 3
Megan Thee Stallion - Fever
Roddy Ricch - Feed Tha Streets II
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y - 2009
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir - YBN: The Mixtape
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:
21 Savage - Wish Wish (DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)
Cardi B - Clout (Offset Feat. Cardi B)
Cardi B – Twerk (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)
J. Cole - A Lot (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)
Rick Ross - Money in the Grave (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)
Rick Ross - What's Free (Meek Mill Feat.JAY-Z & Rick Ross)
Impact Track:
21 Savage - A Lot Feat. J. Cole
DJ Khaled - Higher Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
J. Cole - Middle Child
Kap G - A Day Without a Mexican
Lizzo - Tempo Feat. Missy Elliott
Youngboy Never Broke Again - I Am Who They Say I Am Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates
DJ of the Year:
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style):
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Hustler of the Year:
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott