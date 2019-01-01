NEWS Cardi B leads 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations Newsdesk Share with :







Cardi B leads the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees with 10 nods.



The rapper, who received four honours at the prizegiving in 2018, has landed mentions for MVP of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, and Single of the Year for Money, and she will be competing with herself for the Best Hip Hop Video gong as both Money and Twerk, her collaboration with City Girls, are nominated.



DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole have picked up eight nominations, while late rap star Nipsey Hussle has netted five.



The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center in Georgia on 5 October.



The main list of nominees is as follows:



Best Hip-Hop Video:

21 Savage - A Lot Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B - Money

City Girls - Twerk Feat. Cardi B

DaBaby - Suge

Meek Mill - Going Bad Feat. Drake

Travis Scott - Sicko Mode Feat. Drake



Hot Ticket Performer:

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

The Carters

Travis Scott



Album of the Year:

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Meek Mill - Championships

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

DJ Khaled - Father of Asahd

Tyler, The Creator - Igor

Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers 3



Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott



Lyricist of the Year:

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae



MVP of the Year:

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle



Producer of the Year:

DJ Khaled

London On Da track

Metro Boomin'

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith



Best Collaboration, Duo or Group:

21 Savage Feat. J. Cole - A Lot

Cardi B & Bruno Mars - Please Me

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - Higher

Lil Baby & Gunna - Drip Too Hard

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Travis Scott Feat. Drake - Sicko Mode



Single of the Year:

Act Up - City Girls

Big Ole Freak - Megan Thee Stallion

Money - Cardi B

Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Sicko Mode - Travis Scott Feat. Drake

Suge - DaBaby



Best New Hip Hop Artist:

Blueface

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae



Best Mixtape:

Jack Harlow - Loose

Kevin Gates - Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion - Fever

Roddy Ricch - Feed Tha Streets II

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y - 2009

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir - YBN: The Mixtape



Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:

21 Savage - Wish Wish (DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)

Cardi B - Clout (Offset Feat. Cardi B)

Cardi B – Twerk (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)

J. Cole - A Lot (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)

Rick Ross - Money in the Grave (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)

Rick Ross - What's Free (Meek Mill Feat.JAY-Z & Rick Ross)



Impact Track:

21 Savage - A Lot Feat. J. Cole

DJ Khaled - Higher Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

J. Cole - Middle Child

Kap G - A Day Without a Mexican

Lizzo - Tempo Feat. Missy Elliott

Youngboy Never Broke Again - I Am Who They Say I Am Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates



DJ of the Year:

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard



Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style):

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott



Hustler of the Year:

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

JAY-Z

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott