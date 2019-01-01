Adele files for divorce from Simon Konecki

Adele has officially filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki, nearly five months after the couple confirmed their split.

According to TMZ.com, the 31-year-old singer filed the papers on Thursday.

The Rolling in the Deep singer's representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed news of the split in an email statement to news agencies on 19 April.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the statement said. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

The British singer, who has always been private about her relationship with Simon, 45, gave birth to their first and only child, a son named Angelo, in 2012.

They tied the knot in secret in 2016 after five years of dating, with Adele appearing to confirm they were married when she gave a shout out to the charity entrepreneur as she won Album of the Year for 25 at the 2017 Grammys.

She later explicitly told fans "I'm married now" during a concert in Australia in March 2017, during her world tour.