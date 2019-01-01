NEWS DJ Khaled to be a dad again Newsdesk Share with :







DJ Khaled is set to become a father again.



The hip-hop star announced his wife Nicole Tuck is pregnant via Instagram on Thursday by posting a video of himself and his son Asahd watching as Tuck undergoes an ultrasound exam at her doctor's office, and gushing about becoming a dad for the second time.



"Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy," he wrote. "I’m feeling more inspired than ever now...



"Almost 3 years ago, when I found out my queen was expecting our son, Asahd, I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date inspired by his greatness."



The Wild Thoughts rapper added: "MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST!"



Asahd was born in October, 2016.