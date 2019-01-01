NEWS Lady Gaga wants her future children to be inspired by seeing her put on makeup Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Poker Face' star - who has launched her latest brand Haus Laboratories - has fond memories of watching her own mother's beauty regime and while she isn't a mum yet, she hopes her kids will find the experience similarly empowering.



Speaking in the October issue of Allure magazine about her mom Cynthia Germanotta, she said: "She would look so, so beautiful, and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me.



"I grew up with this understanding that you can be brave in many different ways, and one of those ways is makeup...

"I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did."



The 33-year-old singer and actress explained how makeup helped her while she was bullied as a youngster because it made her feel like a "superhero".



She added: "I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don't feel beautiful.



"All of the insecurities that I've dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. "Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly."



Meanwhile Gaga has been dating 37-year-old audio technician Dan Horton since May, following her split from former fiancé Christian Carino in February, and the pair are said to be "working closely" on the pop superstar's new tunes at her Hollywood Hills home.



An insider recently said: "Gaga has been hard at work on her new music for most of August and it's been really fun as the studio is in her own home now.



"Dan hasn't fully moved in but he has been spending a lot of time there and is working closely with her team."