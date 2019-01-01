Jesy Nelson 'never had a problem' with mental health before social media

Jesy Nelson never had a problem with her mental health until she was faced with cruel trolls on social media.

Opening up ahead of new BBC documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, the Wings hitmaker revealed she took an overdose of pills as online bullying took its toll, two years after her rise to fame as part of Little Mix on The X Factor U.K. in 2011.

And speaking to the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast radio show on Thursday, the Wings hitmaker admitted she became obsessed with distasteful comments about her online.

"Every single comment was about the way I looked," she recalled, following the group's first live performance on the TV talent show. "Nothing was about us as a group or our singing."

She remembered comments including, “Jesy is repulsive” and “I don’t want to look at that girl anymore”, and confessed the negativity took its toll on her.

"Everything changed – my confidence, me as a person," the Black Magic singer shared. "I didn’t want to go out. I missed work, missed shows.

"I was just like 'woah' and it really affected me mentally because I thought: 'Oh god, if they’re saying it, it must be true.'"

Jesy also admitted she didn't speak about her struggle with her bandmates at the time, because "you don’t want that when you’re like living your best life."

"It was hard for them to be happy but then console me at the same time," she confessed.

However, band members Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, who also appear in the documentary, revealed their pal's struggles left them feeling helpless, sharing: "The three of us didn't know what to do. We just had to watch this amazing, funny girl become a bit like a broken doll. It was horrible."

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out airs on Thursday.