Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'maybe' moving to Wyoming

Kim Kardashian has revealed it's her husband Kanye West's "dream" to relocate their family to Wyoming.



The 38-year-old reality star appeared on Wednesday's instalment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her KKW Beauty collaboration with model Winnie Harlow. And during the show, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star played a new game called Show Me Your Phone.



During the round, Kim and Jimmy, 44, randomly revealed details from their phone, and the star was tasked with reading out the "sweet" last text she received from her husband, 42.



Showing the screen, Kim revealed a picture showing a sign for West Lake with the message reading: "West Lake. The first ranch in our family. Fifty years from now this will mean so much to us."



"He got a ranch in Wyoming and they're on the lake," Kim explained. "It has something that's called West Lake so he took a picture of it and that's like 'a sign'."



But while Kim suggested the family was "maybe" considering relocating from Calabasas, California, she reassured the audience: "Not full time."



The couple shares daughters North, six, and 19-month-old Chicago, as well as sons Saint, three, and Psalm, who they welcomed via surrogate in May.



Kim was tasked with reading out her last Google search, leaving her cringing as she said: "Oh my God, you guys, this is so embarrassing!"



The star then sent sent the audience into fits of laughter as she read out the question: "Is shapewear with pee hole better?"



"This is such a legit question," she insisted, after her own shapewear line Skims sold out when it launched on Tuesday.