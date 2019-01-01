Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share sloppy smooch in bizarre video

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have shared a video of them engaging in a sloppy smooch in response to fans mocking their kissing style.

The Senorita collaborators went from friends to a couple after shooting the steamy video for their hit song earlier this year, and have been indulging in various PDA sessions since then.

However, some have taken to social media to criticise the pair for their kissing technique, with the couple sharing a response on Instagram on Thursday.

Sitting next to each other, Shawn starts the video by saying: "We saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing, that it looks like weird and that we kiss like fish."

“It really hurt our feelings,” Camila adds, before Shawn says, "So we’re going to show you how we really kiss."

The pair then close their eyes and lean into one another, before opening their mouths, sticking out their tongues and going at it. The tongue-heavy kiss only lasted a matter of seconds, however, as Camila ended up breaking down in giggles and the clip came to an end.

The post wasn't the only headline-grabbing video Camila has released in recent days. She also dropped the video for her song Liar, directed by Dave Meyers, which sees her reliving a series of nightmares before eventually setting a mansion on fire.