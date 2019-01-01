Christina Milian hacked Nick Cannon's phone to confirm cheating fears

Christina Milian hacked into the cell phone of her then-boyfriend Nick Cannon amid fears he was cheating on her.

The 37-year-old singer and Nick met on the set of the movie Love Don't Cost a Thing and dated for nearly three years until she called time on their romance in 2005. Nick's infidelity during the relationship has been well-publicised, but Christina admitted during an appearance on E! News' YouTube show Just the Sip that she went undercover to discover if he'd been cheating on her.

Asked by host Justin Sylvester if she was any good at breaking into cellphones, Christina replied: "One time I did, and I succeeded at it. When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check, and I was right, and the next thing you know, I was reading. For like a month, I was reading messages."

"You were doing intel for an entire month?!" Justin asked, to which the Dip It Low hitmaker replied: "I was stuck in Romania. I had time. So I was like, 'I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person, so in the meantime, I'm gonna get my intel, make sure that this is for real for real, and it was for real, so it was enough... I couldn't help it. I was bored, too, so it gave me something to do. It became like entertainment."

Admitting Nick was her "first love", Christina added that she couldn't imagine living without him, so decided to confront him in person about the cheating once she discovered it had been happening "under my roof".

Nick previously apologised to Christina for his indiscretions, admitting he'd been "young and silly".