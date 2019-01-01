Sheryl Crow weighs in on Taylor Swift's masters controversy

Sheryl Crow has admitted she doesn't know why Taylor Swift kicked up such a fuss over the ownership of her masters during her Scooter Braun feud earlier this year.

Braun hit headlines when he purchased Scott Borchetta's label Big Machine – which owns Swift's first six albums – for $300 million (£245 million) in June, prompting the Bad Blood hitmaker to slam the deal and call Braun a bully in a lengthy blog post on Tumblr.

And while many of Taylor's peers applauded her for standing up to Braun, with some even urging her to re-record the albums to regain ownership, Sheryl isn't one of them.

The 57-year-old singer was asked about the scandal during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, and said: "I’m going to be honest with you… I stay out of that world. I will say one thing about masters, like I signed with a record label 30 years ago… these things, that’s just the way the business goes.

"That’s totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like 9,000 times. I don’t know what the big stink was. I’m kind of out of the loop, so I don’t really know."

Taylor previously confirmed she's planning to re-record her first six albums to finally put an end to the argument between herself and Braun.