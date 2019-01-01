Green Day frontman stars in Anchorman spoof to launch 2020 Hella Mega tour

Green Day star Billie Joe Armstrong and members of Weezer and Fall Out Boy have shot a new Anchorman spoof to celebrate the launch of their 2020 summer tour.

The American Idiot singer suits up as Will Ferrell's character Ron Burgundy for the video, while Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz portrays Wes Mantooth and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo plays Frank Vitchard.

The footage dropped online overnight to promote the three bands' joint Hella Mega Tour, which will hit North America and Europe next year.

Weezer and Fall Out Boy have also shared their own promos for the trek, with Fall Out Boy’s video featuring the three frontmen and wrestling great Ric Flair.

The trio of bands officially launched the tour with a gig at the Whisky-a-Go-Go in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (10Sep19) and have also released new singles to mark the announcement. They also plan to drop new albums before the trek begins in June.

At Tuesday night's show, Cuomo made it clear that his band would kick off the concerts, telling fans, "We’re your friendly neighbourhood opening band."

The group closed its greatest hits set with a performance of their popular cover of Toto’s Africa.

Fall Out Boy's Wentz was thrilled to be back at the fabled venue, revealing the last time the band performed at the Whisky-a-Go-Go was just before the release of their 2005 breakthrough hit Sugar, We’re Goin' Down.

Green Day headlined the launch party gig, with Armstrong telling fans, "We’re so excited for this tour because f**kin’ rock ‘n’ roll is f**kin’ alive!"