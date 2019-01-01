Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite died from accidental overdose

Louis Tomlinson's sister died after accidentally overdosing on a combination of cocaine, anti-anxiety drug Xanax, and painkillers, an inquest has ruled.

Felicite Tomlinson, 18, collapsed from a suspected heart attack at her fourth floor studio apartment in Earl's Court, west London, back in March. And on Wednesday, a coroner at Westminster Coroner's Court recorded a misadventure verdict in respect of her passing.

Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe said: "It was a perfect storm, the OxyCodone, the alprazolam (Xanax) and cocaine. I find no evidence this was a deliberate act to end her life."

During the inquest, Dr Paul Eulinger said in a statement: "She admitted she didn't want to give up drugs and she knew it could kill her."

The aspiring fashion designer became dependant on drugs following the death of the siblings' mother, Johannah, who died from leukaemia in 2016.

The inquest heard the former One Direction star made multiple attempts to help his sister get clean, often accompanying her to doctor's appointments. She had been admitted to rehab several times including a stint in a hospital in Egypt last year.

A tribute by her father Mark Tomlinson was read out at the inquest in which he described Felicite as a "a much loved daughter and sister".

Mr Tomlinson added: "Felicite had huge hopes and aspirations for her future, a lot of which were beginning to come to fruition at her untimely passing. She is missed by all who knew and loved her."

Following his sister's death, Louis shared he planned to make the most of his life and would focus less on "being defined on commercial success".

"I'm here to make music I love and make my fans proud to say they're a fan. Turning a page today," he tweeted in April.