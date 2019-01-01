Mariah Carey treats daughter to shopping spree

Mariah Carey has treated her daughter Monroe to a shopping spree at Target.

The We Belong Together hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain how the pair ended up at the retail chain, claiming the destination was totally up to her daughter.

"Me: pick anywhere in the world you want to go to for a shopping spree. My daughter..." she wrote, alongside a snap of herself posing next to the eight-year-old, who is sat in a Target shopping cart.

While fans went wild over the image of the famously extravagant star walking the aisles in her signature killer heels and dark glasses, it seems the diva's celebrity pals also can't get enough of the retail giant.

Mariah's ex-husband and baby daddy Nick Cannon, with whom she also shares Monroe and her twin, son Moroccan, commented on the post: "Exactly!!! That's my daughter!!!"

Spotlight hitmaker Jennifer Hudson also approved of the youngster's choice of store, adding: "Oh don't tell me yal (sic) target bandits like me and my boys !!!!!"

Nick and Mariah separated in 2014 after six years of marriage, however the pair remain good friends. The Hero singer is currently dating backing dancer Bryan Tanaka.