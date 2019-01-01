Alex Rodriguez open to inviting ex partners to Jennifer Lopez wedding

Alex Rodriguez is more than happy to invite his and Jennifer Lopez's ex partners to the couple's upcoming wedding.

This will be Jennifer's fourth wedding, after she previously tied the knot with Ojani Noa in 1997 and dancer Cris Judd in 2001. She also wed fellow singer/actor Marc Anthony, the father of her twins Max and Emme, in 2004, but the pair split 10 years later.

Alex has also been married before, and shares daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. They split in 2008 after six years together.

But the retired sportsman suggested there are no ill feelings between the pair and their exes, admitting he'd be totally fine with them helping celebrate their special day.

"I would say exes invited to wedding," he said during an appearance on U.S. talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke on Tuesday. "All inclusive. The more the merrier."

The New York Yankees legend, 44, proposed to his girlfriend of two years while on a romantic vacation in The Bahamas back in March. Since then, Jennifer has enjoyed a hectic summer, filming and promoting her new movie Hustlers and celebrating her 50th birthday while on the road with her It's My Party tour.

Yet, Alex revealed the On The Floor hitmaker has still found time to plan for their nuptials, adding, "When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is – you do a lot of nodding.

"I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up," he laughed.

And the star went on to tease some details about the big day, quipping: "One wedding clue: It's going to be a long flight."