Aaron Carter diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia

Aaron Carter has claimed he's been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

During an appearance on U.S. TV show The Doctors, set to air on Thursday and Friday, the singer claimed he's been "officially diagnosed" with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, manic depression and anxiety, as he held a bag of his prescription medication for the studio audience to see.

"This is my reality," he shared. "I have nothing to hide."

The star went on to reveal he takes a concoction of medications, including Xanax, Seroquel, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone and Gabapentin, to help him deal with the debilitating conditions, but insists he's sober from any other drugs.

In a preview clip for the episode, the I Want Candy star agrees to take a drug test to prove he's not taken any other substances - but raises eyebrows when he admits to opioid use following a dental procedure.

Along with discussions surrounding his health, TMZ reports the two episodes will also feature segments on Aaron's mother and her struggles with alcohol abuse.

The latest instalment comes two years after the singer's last appearance on the show, where he detailed his dependency on prescription drugs.